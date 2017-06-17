Presidential election 2017: Two more file nominations to be successor of Pranab Mukherjee

Outgoing president of India, Pranab Mukherjee (PTI Photo/File) Outgoing president of India, Pranab Mukherjee (PTI Photo/File)

Two more persons filed their nominations for the presidential poll on Saturday even as political parties are yet to finalise their candidates for the election. On the fourth day of nominations, two people submitted their papers but one of them was rejected for want of required documents.

Ajay Kathuria from Dehradun and Sushil Kumar Agarwal from New Delhi were the two who filed their nominations. Kathuria’s nomination was rejected as he did not attach the copy of electoral roll of the parliamentary constituency in which he is registered as a voter. According to rules, every candidate who files a nomination for the post must attach a copy of their entry in electoral roll of the parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as a voter.

In the last three days, 13 persons have filed their nominations, of which six were rejected on the spot. These include a couple from Mumbai – Saira Bano Mohammed Patel and her husband Mohammed Patel Abdul Hamid. The Patels told the returning officer that it would be “good” if one of them became the country’s president, and the other, the vice president.

The remaining candidates are also liable to be rejected when their nominations will be scrutinised as none have the signatures of 50 proposers and as many seconders from the list of electors which are essential for a valid nomination.

Elected members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and of state legislative assemblies are the electors. Candidates have to deposit Rs 15,000 each as security along with their nominations. The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes is on July 20.

