Ram Nath Kovind will be India’s next President, garners over 7 lakh votes in Presidential contest

Ram Nath Kovind will be the 14th President of the country following in the footsteps of incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee. Kovind (71), who was nominated by the BJP-led NDA, won the Presidential contest after beating Meira Kumar, the Opposition candidate, garnering two-thirds of the total votes cast.
At the end of counting on Thursday, Kovind had received over 7 lakh votes indicating about 65 per cent of the votes cast while Kumar lagged far behind with just 3.6 lakh votes. Kovind, a BJP leader who has served as a Rajya Sabha MP and later was appointed the Governor of Bihar, will be the second Dalit President of the country after KR Narayanan. He is also the first BJP leader to be elected to the highest office of the land.
“This is an emotional moment for me today,” said Kovind in his first remarks to the press at his official residence. “This responsibility being given to me is a message to every person in the country who fulfils his responsibilities with honesty.”
Kumar, in her remarks to reporters, also congratulated Kovind for the victory. At the same time, she said the battle of ideologies will continue.
Kovind’s victory was a foregone conclusion due to the NDA’s numerical strength in Parliament and the backing of non-NDA parties like the BJD, JD(U), TRS and AIADMK. However, Kumar, the former Lok Sabha Speaker, exhorted members of Parliament and state assemblies to vote with their conscience.
Kovind’s victory has come amid reports of cross-voting in several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Jharkhand. While the NDA candidate got the votes of 522 MPs of Parliament, Kumar was able to get only 225 MPs to vote for her. In NDA-ruled states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat and Jharkhand, Kovind was able to beat Kumar convincingly. In states like West Bengal (TMC-ruled), Karnataka (Cong-ruled) and Punjab (Cong-ruled), Kumar was able to get more votes than Kovind.
A total of 4,896 voters — 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs– were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the electoral college. While the value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of his or her state, the value of an MP’s vote remains the same at 708.
- Jul 20, 2017 at 5:12 pmWhat ideologies that SCAMGRESS agents are talking about? My foot! They have only one ideology. That is to loot the nation. They are just opportunists ignored crimes against Hindus.Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 5:11 pmआता दलित राष्ट्रपती कडून एकच अपेक्षा: सेक्युलर?? आंबेडकर सायबाच्या गंभीर घोड-चुका दुरुस्त करा? काहीही करून निदान आता तरी साधा समान नागरी कायदा करा-च नाय तर बुद्ध बाबा-चा हिंदू कुटुंब कायदा रद्द करा! पुढील ७० वर्षे नेहरू-आंबेडकरांचे कायदे उलटे करा. मुस्लिम बांधवाना १-पत्नी कायदा करून दाखवा आणि हिंदूंना २-शादी तलाक! तसेच १९४७ पार्कमध्ये न जात स्वखुशीने इथे राहिलेल्या मुस्लिम बांधवाना चीनचा कायदा लावा १-कुटुंब-फक्त २-मुले. त्यातून त्यांची चीन सारखी प्रगती होईल आणि मग आपोआपच आयसिस अतिरेकी कमी होतील!! मदरसा/ वेड-पाठशाळा शिक्षण. मुस्लिम हिंदू शाळेत एकत्र शिक्षण द्या. मुस्लिम मुलींना BC कोट्यात आरक्षण द्या!! शाळेत सानिया मिर्झा कडून टेनिस शिकवा!!Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 5:09 pmCongratulations Kovindji. His back ground as a person who ran organisation for upliftment for the down trodden will stand him in good stead. Hope and pray he puts his might behind the improvement of dalits and tribalsReply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 5:07 pmAb ki baar bhi Modi Sarkaar. 2019 verdict is fixed. Opposition mukt hindu.sthan. Our passports will read "Public of Hindu.stan" India will become the largest Demo.crazy in the world. Why is the opposition wasting their time....jao yaar gharpe jaakar apne apne bachhon ko sambhalo varna sab jail jaoge !!Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 4:55 pmYes it was a battle between ideologies ---- scamsters ( of 2G CWG Coalgate an land grab fame) Vs nation buildersReply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 5:16 pmWell said.....and one of the hypocrites residing in Bengal was one of the first to congratulate him. She was loud and critical all these days with personal insinuations against Kovind. But, changed her tone the minute he won. Lots of people will be diagnosed with ulcers and indigestion.Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 4:51 pmCongratulations and best wishes- Nationalist won and a clear defeat for corrupt political parties.Reply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 4:48 pmHa Ha Hindu Bum lickers won the electionReply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 5:12 pmLet us be decent in our expression. I know I am taking a risk by making a requestReply
- Jul 20, 2017 at 4:47 pmKovind is not Dalit he is Hindu Bum lickers Dalits donot give any s to KovindReply
