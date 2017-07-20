Presidential election 2017: Great belief in ideology, inner voice of conscience, says Meira Kumar

Presidential election 2017: Before voting took place, the former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar had said the Presidential election was a battle of ideologies and not caste. (Source: ANI photo) Presidential election 2017: Before voting took place, the former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar had said the Presidential election was a battle of ideologies and not caste. (Source: ANI photo)

As the counting of votes for Presidential election 2017 is underway, the Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar on Thursday said she believes in the ideologies she fought for. ANI quoted Kumar as saying: “Great belief in ideology I fought for, also believe in inner voice of conscience lets see how much it prevails.”

India will get its 14th President at around 5 pm on Thursday. The voting for the post took place on July 17. As several opposition leaders have also supported the ruling NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind, the numbers in the Presidential elections are stacked in his favour over Meira Kumar.

Everything is being done with the proper process, which includes the opening of the ballot box of Parliament House on the first hand, followed by counting of the ballot boxes received from states on alphabetical basis. The votes are scheduled to be counted on four separate tables and there would be eight rounds of counting.

An Election Commission official, who has witnessed previous two presidential polls, said, “Usually results are declared around 5 pm.” Whosoever wins, today India will get its second Dalit President after KR Narayanan.

Before voting took place, the former Lok Sabha speaker had said the Presidential election was a battle of ideologies and not caste.

Approx 99 per cent voting was recorded for electing country’s President this year. Thirty-two polling stations, including the one in Parliament house, were set up in different states. A total of 4,896 voters including 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs– were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the electoral college. While the value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of the state he or she belongs to, the value of an MP’s vote remains the same at 708.

