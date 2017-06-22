Presidential election: Meira Kumar is Opposition candidate

The Opposition has decided to field former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar against NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 presidential election, according to news channel NDTV. Seventeen Opposition parties met at the Parliament library on Thursday to deliberate on a consensus candidate. They zeroed in on Meira Kumar, a Dalit leader from Bihar, after discussing the names of three other candidates. The 72-year-old Congress leader met party president Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence, fueling speculation that she has emerged as the frontrunner for the presidential nomination.
On Wednesday, the Opposition’s plan to take on the NDA faced a setback as the Janata Dal (United) favoured Kovind, who was the Bihar Governor. The NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) have also reportedly sided with the NDA pick, leading to cracks in the Opposition camp. JD(U)’s ally in Bihar RJD has, however, backed the idea of fielding a candidate.
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:51 pmShe is affluent Dalit and part of Lutyen mafia. Good for the likes of Burka, Rajdip, Karan and the gang.Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:42 pmCollective stupidity of the opposition. They just cannot find a person outside the congress party????? What a shame.......Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:41 pmWhat a tragedy. She has to bite the dust for the sake of anti NDA people. Jagjivan Ram was a good politician. Meira Kumar is also a good lady. She should not have accepted the nomination. She sure to get defeated. Possibly this is a trick of Congress Marxist.Reply