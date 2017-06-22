Presidential election: Meira Kumar is Opposition candidate

Meira Kumar. Meira Kumar.

The Opposition has decided to field former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar against NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 presidential election, according to news channel NDTV. Seventeen Opposition parties met at the Parliament library on Thursday to deliberate on a consensus candidate. They zeroed in on Meira Kumar, a Dalit leader from Bihar, after discussing the names of three other candidates. The 72-year-old Congress leader met party president Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence, fueling speculation that she has emerged as the frontrunner for the presidential nomination.

On Wednesday, the Opposition’s plan to take on the NDA faced a setback as the Janata Dal (United) favoured Kovind, who was the Bihar Governor. The NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) have also reportedly sided with the NDA pick, leading to cracks in the Opposition camp. JD(U)’s ally in Bihar RJD has, however, backed the idea of fielding a candidate.

