Latest News
  • Presidential election: Meira Kumar is Opposition candidate

Presidential election: Meira Kumar is Opposition candidate

Presidential election 2017: Seventeen Opposition parties met at the Parliament library on Thursday to deliberate on a consensus candidate. They have decided to field former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar against NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2017 5:49 pm
Meira Kumar, Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, Modi, Narendra Modi, simultaneous elections, centre and assembly elections, simultaneous centre state elections, Indian Express, India news Meira Kumar.
Related News

The Opposition has decided to field former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar against NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 presidential election, according to news channel NDTV. Seventeen Opposition parties met at the Parliament library on Thursday to deliberate on a consensus candidate. They zeroed in on Meira Kumar, a Dalit leader from Bihar, after discussing the names of three other candidates. The 72-year-old Congress leader met party president Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence, fueling speculation that she has emerged as the frontrunner for the presidential nomination.

On Wednesday, the Opposition’s plan to take on the NDA faced a setback as the Janata Dal (United) favoured Kovind, who was the Bihar Governor. The NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) have also reportedly sided with the NDA pick, leading to cracks in the Opposition camp. JD(U)’s ally in Bihar RJD has, however, backed the idea of fielding a candidate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. R
    Rakesh Katyal
    Jun 22, 2017 at 5:51 pm
    She is affluent Dalit and part of Lutyen mafia. Good for the likes of Burka, Rajdip, Karan and the gang.
    Reply
    1. V
      Vinod
      Jun 22, 2017 at 5:42 pm
      Collective stupidity of the opposition. They just cannot find a person outside the congress party????? What a shame.......
      Reply
      1. S
        S/Major/Hony Lt
        Jun 22, 2017 at 5:41 pm
        What a tragedy. She has to bite the dust for the sake of anti NDA people. Jagjivan Ram was a good politician. Meira Kumar is also a good lady. She should not have accepted the nomination. She sure to get defeated. Possibly this is a trick of Congress Marxist.
        Reply
        Best of Express
        Buzzing Now
        Top News
        Jun 22: Latest News