Presidential election 2017 Live updates: Ram Nath Kovind, Meira Kumar in contest, voting begins at 10 am

Ram Nath Kovind (left) and Meira Kumar are contesting for the post of next President of India. Ram Nath Kovind (left) and Meira Kumar are contesting for the post of next President of India.

Ram Nath Kovind or Meira Kumar? Who will be India’s next President? 776 MPs and 4120 MLAs will decide in a secret ballot vote today when polling begins at 10 am. As things stand, Kovind is likely to sweep the election with 70 per cent of the electoral college backing him. However, political parties cannot issue a whip to their members to vote for a particular nominee which means that cross-voting is possible.

Despite the former Bihar Governor’s dominant position, Opposition’s pick Meira Kumar left no stone unturned to gain support from political parties. The former Lok Sabha Speaker met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday at his residence to seek support of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The contest which is largely being viewed as a clash between two Dalit leaders, was described by Kumar as an “ideological battle”.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday sought for “a vote of conscience” and described the contest as “a clash of ideas and a conflict of disparate values”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the all party-meet, on Sunday in Parliament, described the elections as “historic” and adding that it is the first time no political party has made “futile statements on the Presidential candidate of another party”. “Every party has respected the dignity of the election. This is the maturity of our democracy. Now, we have to make sure no vote goes to waste,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

9:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will cast their votes at 10 am in the Parliament, news agency ANI reported.

9:15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Kovind on Sunday congratulated him “in advance”. PM Modi also assured him of support from his government at a meeting of the NDA MPs. The Prime Minister also recalled that the former Bihar governor worked as “sahyogi” (aide) of Morarji Desai during his Presidential term and said that government will offer all “sahyog” (co-operation) to him.

Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an NDA meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an NDA meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

9:05 am: There appears to be tensions between the two factions of Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, which may trigger cross-voting. Mulayam had recently praised the BJP top leadership for picking Kovind and he had also attended a dinner that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had organised in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Lucknow visit on June 20, which Akhilesh Yadav had skipped.

9:00 am: According to reports, the BJP is likely to announce its vice-presidential candidate today after the parliamentary board meeting at 6 PM.

8: 55 am: In spite of support from Aam Aadmi Party, senior AAP leader H S Phoolka said that he will not support a Congress candidate. “I have been closely associated with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots (case) and if I vote for the Congress then people will think that the party has been pardoned for these riots. It can never be forgiven for it. Therefore, I will not vote for the Congress candidate,” Phoolka said.

8:52 am: How does the voting process work? The procedure works unlike a traditional voting where a voter casts one vote for his/her selected candidate. The voting is done through Single Transferable Vote System. The voter marks out its order of preference of candidates. At least the first preference needed to be given by voter for it to be counted.

8:50 am: Who decides the next President of India? The President of India is elected by an electoral college comprising of elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Assemblies of States. Nominated members of state assemblies and the two Houses are not allowed to participate in the election process.

8:45 am: Meanwhile, in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh, supporters of BJP performed a “hawan” to pray for the victory of NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. See visuals below

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): BJP supporters perform ‘hawan’ for NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind’s victory #PresidentialPoll2017 pic.twitter.com/LxySX4cHmK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2017

8:42 am: Leaders of Opposition parties will meet at 10 am today in the Parliament, news agency ANI reported.

8: 40 am: Check out visuals from Rehearsal for the swearing-in ceremony of the new President at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk.

#Visuals: Rehearsal for the swearing-in ceremony of the new President at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/Ypf2nGPQua — ANI (@ANI_news) July 17, 2017

8:13 am: Meanwhile, BJP is scheduled to hold a parliamentary board meeting to decide its Vice-Presidential candidate later today. The opposition has already picked former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its vice-presidential candidate.

8:10 am: Meira Kumar is likely to get support from all major political parties from West Bengal. In a rare show of political unity, TMC, The Left and The Congress are likely to vote for Kumar.

8:00 am: Ram Nath Kovind, who recently concluded his visit to Gujarat, his “second home”, has received support from several regional heavy-weights, including TDP, TRS, BJD, YSRCP, LJP and Shiv Sena. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has also indicated that it would support Kovind’s candidature. Opposition’s selection Meira Kumar will be backed by parties like TMC, CPM, RJD, SP, BSP. Aam Aadmi Party has also hinted that it will support Kumar in her bid to become the next President.

7:45 am: A total of 95 candidates filed nominations for the top Constitutional post, of which 93 were rejected on various grounds, leaving only Kovind and Opposition candidate Meira Kumar in the fray. Kovind appears to be leading the battle between the two leaders at the moment with support from nearly 70 per cent of the electoral college votes.

