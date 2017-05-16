President underlines importance of debate

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday called debate, dissension and decision three Ds essential for Parliamentary functioning while expressing concern over declining time devoted towards legislation.

“The brilliant… rather glorious tradition of more than 150 years and the rights enshrined in the Constitution endorsed by the Indian people from 1952 to 2017… by participating in 14 parliamentary elections, we are substantially wasting that privilege given to us, the members, and to my mind, it is a pernicious trend,” he said at the first Bhairon Singh Shekhawat memorial lecture here. “That is why I say, three Ds are always important in parliamentary functioning.’’

He said that India cannot remain a role model simply because of the size of the electorate unless quality of deliberations, discussions, debates and decisions is maintained. “Every issue should be debated, members may express their dissension, but finally the decision taken by the House once (it is taken), it is not that of majority party or ruling party. It is the decision of the House… the decision of the state or decision of India,’’ he said.

Sikkim CM Pawan K Chamling received the first Bhairon Singh Shekhawat memorial award for public service.

