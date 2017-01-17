President to visit Jharkhand and West Bengal from January 18-20

The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, will visit Jharkhand and West Bengal from January 18 to 20 2017. (Source: Express Photo) The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, will visit Jharkhand and West Bengal from January 18 to 20 2017. (Source: Express Photo)

The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, will visit Jharkhand and West Bengal from January 18 to 20 2017. The President will inaugurate the centenary Year Celebrations of Jhalda Satyabhama Vidyapith at Jhalda, Purulia On January 18, 2017. On the same day, he will also inaugurate the 60th Anniversary Celebrations of the Netaji Research Bureau and unveil the restored Wanderer Car used by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his ‘Mahanishkraman’ in January 1941 at Kolkata. On January 19, 2017, the President will inaugurate the 28th Dantan Gramin Mela-2017 at Dantan, Paschim Medinipur. He will also attend the 35th Anniversary celebrations of Aajkaal at Kolkata on the same day.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

On January 20, 2017, the President will inaugurate the Bengal Global Business Summit-2017. On the same day, he will inaugurate the Bicentenary Celebrations of the Hindu School. The President will also inaugurate the Bicentenary Celebrations of Presidency University at Kolkata before returning to Delhi.