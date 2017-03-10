President to adopt 50 Haryana villages: Manohar Lal Khattar

President Pranab Mukherjee has expressed a desire to adopt 50 villages in Haryana and develop them as smart villages, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed the state Assembly on Friday. On the concluding day of the budget session, Khattar said the President had in July 2016 adopted five villages– Alipur, Daula, Harchandpur and Tajnagar in Gurugram district and Rozkameo in Mewat district– to develop them as smart villages.

Initiatives in the field of health, skill development, infrastructure and agriculture were undertaken in these five villages, Khattar said. The 50 new villages to be adopted were located within 5-km radius of those adopted earlier, the Chief Minister said as he thanked the President.