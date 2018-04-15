President reminds: Ambedkar called for staying clear of ‘anarchy’ in protest

MP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with President Ram Nath Kovind at Mhow. (PTI Photo) MP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with President Ram Nath Kovind at Mhow. (PTI Photo)

Recalling B R Ambedkar’s last speech to the Constituent Assembly, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday noted that Ambedkar had said that “now that we have Constitutional means to protest, we should stay clear of anarchy”. Kovind was speaking on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti at the late leader’s birthplace — Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. The remarks come in the backdrop of arson and violence during a day-long bandh called by Dalit and tribal outfits on April 2 to protest against Supreme Court’s order on the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Kovind said: “He (Ambedkar) resigned from the Union Cabinet to press for his demand for equal property rights to women. He talked about welfare of the weaker sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the backward, but his path was always non-violent. He made his point through debates and discussions and looked for consensus because he believed that this is our country and the people are our own.

“What needs to be done to ensure justice for the weak has to be done by non-violent means for the greater good and to ensure there is an atmosphere of brotherhood. In his last speech at the Constituent Assembly he said that now that we have Constitutional means to protest we should stay clear of any anarchy.” Nine people had died in the April 2 bandh. A similar Bharat bandh was observed on April 10 against caste-based reservation in education and jobs. While Dalit protesters had accused the government of not presenting its case properly in the apex court, the government, which was a party to the case, has since distanced itself from the judgment and stated that if the review petition filed in court does not lead to a reversal of the order it could even consider bringing in an ordinance.

In his address, the President said that the greatest contribution of the Constitution of India, created under Ambedkar’s guidance, was to make all Indians equal citizens, irrespective of social or economic background. This fundamental right ensures that every Indian has the right to a dignified life. The Constitution also introduced universal franchise and gave every citizen, irrespective of social background or economic status, the right to vote, he said.

These two rights, Kovind said, have special significance for the poor, the traditionally disadvantaged and the weaker sections of the society. These rights, along with the importance of education that Ambedkar underlined, are crucial for the proper exercise of all other rights granted by the Constitution. “Our country is run on democratic traditions — elections are held, governments are formed, and the future of citizens is worked towards. There is need for people to be aware of challenges and opportunities — and to exercise their democratic rights wisely,” he said.

