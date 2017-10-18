President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu greet people on Diwali

President Ram Nath Kovind. (File) President Ram Nath Kovind. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on the eve of Diwali, stressing the need for celebrating the festival in a “pollution-free manner”. In his message, the president said the festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and justice over injustice.

“On this occasion, let us initiate efforts towards illuminating the lives of all with joy and prosperity…let us share our happiness with the needy,” he said.

He urged the people resolve to celebrate Diwali in a clean and pollution-free manner.

The vice-president said the festival “encourages us to emulate the noble and virtuous qualities of Lord Rama”. “Deepawali celebrations play an important role in promoting amity and harmony amongst the people. May this festival light up our lives and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives,” he said.

