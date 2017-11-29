President Ram Nath Kovind visits houses of Tagore and Netaji, Belur Math

President of India Ram Nath Kovind visit Belur Math on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta) President of India Ram Nath Kovind visit Belur Math on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

President Ram Nath Kovind today visited Jorasanko Thakurbari, Netaji Bhavan and the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission at Belur Math on the last day of his two-day maiden official visit to West Bengal.

At the Jorasanko Thakurbari, the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore where he was born and breathed his last, Kovind paid floral tributes to the bard, visited the different rooms associated with him and housed objects used by him.

He also visited ‘Bichitra’ and ‘China’ galleries at the museum there and saw the photographs on Tagore on display. Kovind was accompanied by the West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury.

Kovind later described his visit to Jorasanko Thakurbari as a “great experience” for him. The President also visited Netaji Bhawan, the ancestral house of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which also houses the Netaji Research Bureau.

Accompanied by the governor, he took a round visiting the museum there, Netaji’s bedroom and study room and also signed the visitors’ book.

Three book, including two by Sugata Bose, Netaji’s grand nephew and TMC MP were presented to him. Krishna Bose, former MP and chairperson of Netaji Research Bureau welcomed him.

Kovind later visited the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission at Belur Math near here to pay respect to Swami Vivekananda. There he visited Swami Vivekananda’s room, temples of Swamiji and Maa Sarada and also the prayer hall.

Kovind also had a meeting with the president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Swami Smaranandaji Maharaj prior to his departure from Kolkata for Mizoram.

The President was presented with some of the latest publications of the Mission, said Swami Subeeranandaji, the general secretary of the organisation.

