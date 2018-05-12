President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Jaipur, Ajmer tomorrow

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit of the president. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit of the president.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be arriving in Jaipur on Sunday on a two-day visit to Jaipur and Ajmer, an official said. The president will arrive at 12.30 pm tomorrow. He will be staying at the Raj Bhawan and will attend a function at the Birla auditorium in the evening, the official of the General Administration Department said.

Kovind will be in Ajmer on May 14 to visit Pushkar and the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

