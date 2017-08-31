Only in Express
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Gujarat on September 4, to launch projects

"This is for the first time when our country's president is coming to Rajkot to attend a government programme. After his arrival here on the morning of September 4, he would first visit Ghela Somnath temple near Jasdan town to offer his prayers," said Rajkot District Collector.

By: PTI | Rajkot | Published:August 31, 2017 7:46 pm
Ram Nath Kovind, Ram Nath Kovind gujarat, kovind in gujarat, kovind gujarat projects, sauni project, indian express news, india news Ahead of addressing the gathering,President Ram Nath Kovind would visit the famous Ghela Somnath temple near Jasdan town, which is about 60 kilometers from Rajkot. Express Photo by Amit Mehra
“Later, he will lay foundation stone for the second phase of work for the link-4 of the SAUNI project at a place near the temple. The president will also address a large gathering there,” he added. Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Rajkot when Aji dam was filled with the Narmada water under the Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation(SAUNI) project.

Under this project, conceived by Modi when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, state government plans to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region with excess water of Sardar Sarovar dam across river Narmada, by a web of pipeline network.

  1. T
    Truth
    Aug 31, 2017 at 7:56 pm
    Like his master PM of BJP (Modi),,, the President of BJP (Kovind), will now start the election campaign for Gujarat !!!
    Reply
