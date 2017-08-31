President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Gujarat on September 4, to launch projects

Ahead of addressing the gathering,President Ram Nath Kovind would visit the famous Ghela Somnath temple near Jasdan town, which is about 60 kilometers from Rajkot. Express Photo by Amit Mehra Ahead of addressing the gathering,President Ram Nath Kovind would visit the famous Ghela Somnath temple near Jasdan town, which is about 60 kilometers from Rajkot. Express Photo by Amit Mehra

President Ram Nath Kovind would visit Jasdan town of Rajkot district on September 4 to launch some projects and attend various programmes, officials said. During his one-day visit, the president will address a large gathering near Jasdan town after taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the link-4 of the ambitious SAUNI project, said Rajkot District Collector, Vikrant Pandey. Ahead of addressing the gathering, Kovind would visit the famous Ghela Somnath temple near Jasdan town, which is about 60 kilometers from Rajkot. “This is for the first time when our country’s president is coming to Rajkot to attend a government programme. After his arrival here on the morning of September 4, he would first visit Ghela Somnath temple near Jasdan town to offer his prayers,” said Pandey.

“Later, he will lay foundation stone for the second phase of work for the link-4 of the SAUNI project at a place near the temple. The president will also address a large gathering there,” he added. Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Rajkot when Aji dam was filled with the Narmada water under the Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation(SAUNI) project.

Under this project, conceived by Modi when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, state government plans to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region with excess water of Sardar Sarovar dam across river Narmada, by a web of pipeline network.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App