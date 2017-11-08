President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Bihar on Thursday, his first since assuming office

Before being elected as President, Kovind was the governor of Bihar. File Photo Before being elected as President, Kovind was the governor of Bihar. File Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Bihar on Thursday, his first trip to the state after moving to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president will commence his engagements by paying tribute to Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India, at his statue at the Rajendra Prasad Golambar in Patna, a press release issued on Wednesday by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Later in the day, he will launch the Bihar Krishi Road Map 2017-2022 at Samrat Ashok Convention Centre, Patna, it said. He will also pay tributes to Jayprakash Narayan at his statue at the Jayprakash Golambar, Patna, before returning to Delhi, the release said.

Kovind was the governor of Bihar when he was fielded by the NDA as its presidential candidate and he eventually won the election to the country’s highest constitutional office.

