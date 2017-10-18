President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate International Gita Mahotsav in Haryana

President Ram Nath Kovind President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on November 25. He will also participate in Gita Yajna and Gita Poojan ceremonies at Brahma Sarovar.

The mahotsav which will conclude on December 3 will have Mauritius as partner country and Uttar Pradesh as partner state. According to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar , the President would also inaugurate an international seminar on Gita at the Kurukshetra University campus on the same day.

“About 25-30 lakh people are likely to participate in the Mahotsav this year as against 20 lakh last year,” he said. Khattar said that people from 35 countries participated in Gita Mahotsav last year. This year, we are expecting more people.

The valedictory session of the three-day seminar would be held at Brahma Sarovar as “Sant Sammelan” on November 27 in which “many renowned saints and seers from all over the world wouldwill participate. ens

