President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate conference on National Law Day

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI/File) President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI/File)

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate tomorrow the 2-day conference on National Law Day which among other things will see deliberation on collegium system and balancing the separation of power between judiciary and Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory address at the end of 2-day conference which is being organised by the Law Commission and the Niti Aayog to mark the National Law Day, an official statement said.

The conference will also be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, it added.

There will be four sessions on relevant issues concerning the country’s judicial system. These include ‘judicial review and parliamentary democracy – balancing the separation of power’ and ‘appointments to higher judiciary – constraints of collegium system and reforms ahead’.

There will also be sessions on themes like ‘structural reforms for overcoming delays in justice delivery’ and ‘scope of judicial powers; judicial activism’.

The National Law Day is celebrated on November 26, the day on which the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

