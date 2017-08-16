President Ram Nath Kovind to give mines safety awards tomorrow 

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI/File Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI/File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer National Safety Awards (Mines)-2013 & 2014 in the capital on Thursday. The award recognises any notable and exemplary performance for prevention of accidents in mines, a Labour Ministry statement said.

In all, 37 winner prizes and 34 runner-up prizes will be given to the winning mines in a function organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The award for each mine is received jointly by one management representative and one workers’ representative, it said.

A variety of safety educational/promotional measures have been conceived, formulated and promoted by the government from time to time for the cause of safety, and National Safety Awards (Mines) is one such measure, the statement said. The awards were given for the first time in 1984 for the contest years 1982 and 1983 and thereafter, regularly every year.

