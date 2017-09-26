President Ram Nath Kovind to flag off Shirdi airport

Sources from Alliance Air said that the President may flag off the initial flight to the airport from Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Sources from Alliance Air said that the President may flag off the initial flight to the airport from Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The international airport at Shirdi will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind next Sunday, officials from the Shirdi airport said. Flights from Shirdi to Mumbai could also commence the same day, once airlines’ approval is through. “The airport will be inaugurated by President Kovind on Sunday. The function is scheduled at 10 am following which he will proceed to Shirdi Sai Baba temple for the centenary celebrations of Shri Sai Baba by Shri Sai Baba Trust.

Commercial operations could also begin the same day,” said Suresh Kakani, vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC), said. Sources from Alliance Air said that the President may flag off the initial flight to the airport from Mumbai. “He is likely to reach Shirdi airport from Mumbai in the Alliance Air airline. Two flights of the airline will operate on October 1 connecting Shirdi airport to Mumbai and Hyderabad respectively,” a source from the airline said.

He added that Alliance Air has received approval of four slots from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai for conducting operations. “They plan to conduct their test-run today. While they were expected to start flying from October-end, we have asked them to advance the schedule,” he added.

