President Ram Nath Kovind to begin 4-day trip to Djibouti, Ethiopia on October 3

President Ram Nath Kovind will start his four-day trip to Djibouti and Ethiopia on October 3 during which a number of agreements, including one on economic cooperation, are expected to be signed. This will be Kovind’s maiden foreign trip as President.

The President is expected to sign agreements on institutionalisation of foreign office consultation and greater economic cooperation with Ethiopia, said Neena Malhotra, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The President’s Press Secretary Ashok Malik said Djibouti is an important Indian Ocean partner country with whom India’s bilateral trade stands at $284 million in 2016-17. “The President is looking forward to the visit. He recognises that Africa and Indian ocean region are central to Indian foreign policy. That is why this region was chosen as his first foreign visit,” Malik told reporters.

Malhotra said this will be the first visit by an Indian President to Ethiopia after then President V V Giri’s trip in 1972. She said there will be a business event and an interaction with the Indian community. “The first visit by the President to Africa shows the importance of Africa for the current government. The Prime Minister had declared that Africa is a priority for Indian foreign and economic policies,” she said.

India’s bilateral trade with Ethiopia in 2016 was nearly $1 billion. The country is among the top three foreign investors in Ethiopia with an approved investment of $4 billion.

Malik said India has extended a line of credit of $49 million to Djibouti, mainly for constructing a cement plant.

Asked about China establishing a military base in Djibouti, Malik said India’s relations with the nation stands on its own footing which goes back to many years. “India is not a stranger to this country… What other countries do is the business of these countries. We don’t need to comment on that.

