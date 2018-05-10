Ram Nath Kovind becomes second president to visit Siachen, tells soldiers ‘your valour makes us confident about border safety’

President Ram Nath Kovind with the soldiers at Siachen Base Camp on Thursday. (PTI Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind with the soldiers at Siachen Base Camp on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Ram Nath Kovind, who on Thursday became the second Indian president to visit Siachen base camp of the Indian Army, expressed gratitude to the soldiers posted there, saying their bravery and valour had given every Indian the confidence that the borders were safe and secure.

Kovind, also the Supreme Commander of Indian armed forces, visited Siachen base camp, which is sometimes also referred to as the “Third Pole” where temperatures can dip to minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Addressing the soldiers, Kovind said he had come to Siachen to iterate to the troops posted here that all citizens of India and Government of India were always with them and supportive of their families.

“In such a situation, it is extraordinary for soldiers to stay in a state of constant mobilisation and combat readiness. Their determination and dedication is worthy of the highest praise – and their allegiance to the defence of India is an ideal for all our fellow citizens,” the president said.

President Kovind added that Siachen was the world’s highest battlefield and it was difficult to live a normal life in the extreme climate. Kovind was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

He also asked soldiers posted at Siachen to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan when they come to Delhi. He paid his respects at the Siachen war memorial, a symbol of the sacrifice of 11,000 soldiers and officers who have been killed since the Indian Army began Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen glacier on April 13, 1984.

Kovind is the second president to visit the camp, after former president APJ Abdul Kalam, who visited in 2004. This makes Kovind the first president to travel to Siachen in 14 years.

