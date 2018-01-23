President Kovind praises Gaekwad III for helping Ambedkar in his studies

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates a student at the convocation of MSU in Vadodara on Monday. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana) President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates a student at the convocation of MSU in Vadodara on Monday. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday praised Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III for his “contribution towards the education of the oppressed classes at a time when there were almost none to support the backward people”.

Speaking at the 66th convocation of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Vadodara, he invoked the “values and principles” of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III and who urged the students to turn towards “innovating resolutions” for the problems faced by the Indian society today.

The Constitution of India bears a deep reflection of Sayajirao’s principles for they were drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was supported by the erstwhile Baroda royal state, he said, referring to the scholarship granted by Sayajirao Gaekwad III to Ambedkar in 1919, which helped him pursue his higher education in Columbia University.

“The pandemic national personality of Babasaheb Ambedkar was a lot of his own hardwork and vision for his country, but the credit for his personality scaling heights goes to Sayajirao and the Gaekwad family. Our Constitution reflects Sir Sayajirao’s principles and values,” the President said.

Kovind also praised the vision of Gaekwad III for making education compulsory in his times, and to promote a sense of social responsibility among citizens.

“If Gaekwad III had not helped Ambedkar, he couldn’t have achieved whatever he achieved in his life… Gaekwad III worked for the welfare of Dalits and economically backward classes. So Ambedkar, while drafting the Constitution, included provisions for the welfare of Dalits and weaker sections in it,” he added.

A total of 267 gold medals were conferred at the convocation this year, of which 174 have been awarded to female students and 93 to male students. A total 11,062 students were awarded degrees and diploma certificates besides, 120 PhDs.

Meanwhile, Vadodara Crime Branch detained Senate member Kapil Joshi, who was protesting against the alleged irregularities by Vice-Chancellor Parimal Vyas for a dual professorship. Deputy Commissioner of Police Saroj Kumari said, “We detained Kapil Joshi to avoid any unwanted incident during the President’s visit. He was released soon after the President left in the afternoon.”

