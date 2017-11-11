President Ram Nath Kovind pats Chouhan govt for ‘inclusive’ development

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday lauded the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh for its “inclusive and sensitive’’ approach towards development. “MP’s GDP has risen from one lakh crore to five lakh crore but the economic progress is more praiseworthy because it was based on inclusive and sensitive thought,’’ Kovind said in his address at Kabir Prakatotsava at the Lal Parade ground in Bhopal. This is his first visit to the state after becoming President.

He said that by organising the event on a big scale, the state government has expressed its commitment towards the exploited and backward classes of the society. He said the state was following the path shown by Sant Kabir.

Describing Sant Kabir as a fearless reformer critical of superstition, the President said Kabir’s philosophy was kept alive in MP by nearly 500 bhajan mandlis and 5,000 singers.

On inclusive growth, he said MP was providing equal opportunities to all to develop. He said this was what Kabir propagated through his life and thought. He said Babasaheb Ambedkar had displayed the fearlessness shown by Kabir. Referring to “justice, freedom and brotherhood’’ enshrined in the constitution, the President said Ambedkar was influenced by Kabir. He also appealed to the gathering to pledge of organ donation to save lives.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Kabir was still relevant and announced constitution of Kabir Srujan Peeth in two universities for carrying out research on the saint’s philosophy. He said Kabir Mahakumbh will be organised every year. Chouhan also announced plans to renovate Kabir mutts, provide aid to bhajan mandlis, assistance to voluntary organisations to propagate Kabir’s thoughts and inclusion of Kabir’s birthplace in the list of free pilgrimage sites.

