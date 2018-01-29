Congress labels President’s Parliament speech ‘insipid’, says claims were made contrary to ground realities 

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind greets BJP President Amit Shah, on the first day of Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday. Also seen are Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo / TV Grab) New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind greets BJP President Amit Shah, on the first day of Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday. Also seen are Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo / TV Grab)

Describing President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament as “disappointing”, the Congress stated that the claims made were far removed from the ground realities. “The President’s address was deeply disappointing and insipid… which made claims that are contrary to the ground realities and known facts,” Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters.

He also stated that the address was meant to give an impression that all the promises made by the Narendra Modi-led government are being fulfilled. “An impression is sought to be given that under the watch of the Prime Minister and this government, all the commitments made to the people of India have been honoured and fulfilled,” the Congress leader said.

Targeting the BJP over demonetisation, GST, Sharma said, “President said the economy is booming, which it is not – because of the two reckless decisions”. He pointed out that the Modi government’s GST model has led to a drastic decline in GDP.

Sharma also trained his guns on BJP over its poll promise of giving jobs to two crore youths. “The employment, as promised, has not been created. Jobs have been destroyed because of wrong decisions, including that of demonetisation,” he said, pointing out that over 3.7 crore of 13 crore jobs in the informal sector of the economy have been lost due to demonetisation.

“It is time for the government to give an account”, he said. “But surely the President in this address could not have given the account of the non-performance and betrayal of the promises.”

“This government is in denial and therefore will not be in a position to improve the situation on all fronts including alleviation of agrarian distress, redressal of the grievances of farmers, improving rural wages which have fallen sharply and so has the agricultural growth,” he continued. “It is a joke for the government to claim that everything is fine, everybody is happy, and there is complete welfare and prosperity in the country.”

