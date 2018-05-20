Follow Us:
Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
President Ram Nath Kovind on a six-day visit to Shimla, gets red carpet welcome on arrival

This is Kovind's first visit to the summer resort --a palatial property amidst dense wooded forests.

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Published: May 20, 2018 1:09:31 pm
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit of President Kovind
President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday was accorded a red carpet welcome on his arrival to Shimla. Kovind, who is on his six-day visit to stay at ‘The Retreat – a President’s summer holiday resort at Charabbra was also given a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival.

Kovind was received by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his cabinet colleagues and top military, civil and police officers at Kalyani Helipad, located near The Retreat. Later tonight, Governor Acharya Devvrat will host a dinner at Raj Bhavan in the honour of the President. Ahead of Kovind’s visit, security in and around The Retreat has been heightened.

This is Kovind’s first visit to the summer resort –a palatial property amidst dense wooded forests. In 2017, when Kovind was Governor of Bihar and had visited Shimla, he was not allowed to enter the place as he had no prior permission from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Monday, President Kovind will attend the convocation of Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni in Solan. On Tuesday, he will attend a civic reception at Hotel Peterhoff, state guest house, among other engagements in Shimla.

