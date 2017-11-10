President Ram Nath Kovind launches Bihar agriculture roadmap

Ram Nath Kovind and Nitish Kumar at the launch of the agricultural roadmap of Bihar, in Patna on Thursday. Alok Jain Ram Nath Kovind and Nitish Kumar at the launch of the agricultural roadmap of Bihar, in Patna on Thursday. Alok Jain

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday launched the agricultural roadmap of Bihar for 2017-22 and said the state had the potential to emerge as the harbinger of another green revolution. On his first visit to the state after taking over as President, Kovind recalled his stint as Bihar Governor and said that one becomes a Bihari not just by birth but also by karma. “I carry a Bihar inside me,” he said.

“The centenary year of the Champaran Satyagraha is being commemorated from April 2017. As such, this was the best time to introduce the new agricultural roadmap in the interests of farmers. Mahatma Gandhi had emphasised through satyagraha that farmers are at the centre of Indian life and policy-making. This remains true even today,” the President said. He added that the roadmap laid out coordinated plans for development of agriculture and hoped it would energise farming and expand the organic farming corridor.

The President said Bihar could get the honour of bringing about another green revolution as the state has been getting awards for food products and its milk brand, Sudha, is reaching Delhi and the Northeast. The President suggested that the state needs to work towards water management.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said agricultural roadmaps for 2007-12 and 2012-17 had helped in breaking previous records of wheat, rice and maize production. Pointing out that a farmer from Bihar had broken a Chinese farmer’s record in potato production, he said, “We are third in the country in vegetable production. We aim to become number one.” The CM said the state government would soon ready an organic corridor on the bank of the Ganga. Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi were also present on the occasion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App