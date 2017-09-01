President Ram Nath Kovind greets people on eve of Eid-ul-Zuha

President Kovind asked people to rededicate themselves to the spirit of trust, sacrifice and service, the essence of this festival, and share happiness with people who are in need. (Express File Photo By Amit Mehra) President Kovind asked people to rededicate themselves to the spirit of trust, sacrifice and service, the essence of this festival, and share happiness with people who are in need. (Express File Photo By Amit Mehra)

President Ram Nath Kovind today extended greetings on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha and expressed the hope that the unique festival strengthens unity and harmony.

In his message, the president said, “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, I extend greetings to all my fellow citizens, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad”.

He asked people to rededicate themselves to the spirit of trust, sacrifice and service, the essence of this festival, and share happiness with people who are in need.

“May this unique festival enrich our composite culture, strengthen our unity and harmony and inspire all of us to work towards the wellbeing of mankind,” he said in is message.

