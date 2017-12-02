President Ram Nath Kovind: Confident of early agreement on Naga issue

President Ram Nath Kovind wears a traditional dress as he inaugurates the Hornbill festival & State formation day at Kisama in Nagaland on Friday. (PTI Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind wears a traditional dress as he inaugurates the Hornbill festival & State formation day at Kisama in Nagaland on Friday. (PTI Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind Friday said a final agreement on the Naga issue would be reached soon and it would be an opportunity to bring lasting peace in the region.

Kovind, who was inaugurating the 18th annual Hornbill Festival at Kisama near Kohima, also said that Nagaland was at the edge of making history.

“The past half-century has been one of both achievements and difficulties for Nagaland. The state’s people have come through many trials, but their essential talent, wisdom and goodness has been apparent. Today, Nagaland is at the edge of making history. After years of insurgency, there is hope,” he said.

Underlining the need for all stakeholders to be involved, the President said the upcoming final agreement would be one that is fair to all. “With the support of the state’s people and civil society institutions and all stakeholders, there is an opportunity for lasting peace. I congratulate all the Naga groups for having come so far. I am confident that a final agreement — one that is fair to all and meets the expectations and aspirations of everyone — will be reached soon,” he said.

President Kovind described the state Assembly — which has no opposition — as “a unique situation” and said that it offered an opportunity to resolve various long-standing political problems. “Today there is a government in the state without any opposition. This is a unique situation. It also offers a chance to resolve long-standing political problems, bring lasting peace, which can accelerate the process of development and of creating jobs. Nagaland deserves this, all of you deserve it and the youth deserves it,” he said.

Describing infrastructure and connectivity projects as the key to Nagaland’s development, President Kovind also said that better infrastructure and connectivity would help link the Northeastern state to new markets, both in India and abroad.

