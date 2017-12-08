Top Stories
  • President Ram Nath Kovind awards President’s Colours to submarine arm of Navy

By: PTI | Vishakapatnam | Published: December 8, 2017 11:11 am
Presidential Colours, Presidential Colours award, Presidential Colours award to indian submarine, Presidential Colours submarine indian navy, Presidential Colours award to indian navy, indian express news The event, held at the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here, was attended by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday awarded Presidential Colours to the submarine arm of the Indian Navy that is celebrating its golden jubilee.

The event, held at the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here, was attended by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Flag Office Commanding-in-Chief of ENC Vice-Admiral Karambir Singh and other senior officers of the force.

The president, who was on his maiden visit to a naval formation, was given a 21-gun salute upon his arrival at the ENC headquarters for the ceremony.

He also inspected a guard of honour at the INS Circars Parade Ground.

