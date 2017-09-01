President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Tirupati

On his arrival at the temple, the president was given a ceremonial traditional reception by the priests and temple management. (PTI File Photo) On his arrival at the temple, the president was given a ceremonial traditional reception by the priests and temple management. (PTI File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here today to pay his obeisance at the Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirumala Hills. The Andhra Pradesh government hosted a civic reception for him. The president was accompanied by his wife Kavita Kovind. After an overnight halt on the sacred Tirumala Hills near here, the president would offer prayers at the shrine at the crack of dawn tomorrow, temple sources told PTI.

Earlier on arrival at the Sri Venkateswara International Airport at Renigunta, 20 km from here, the president was welcomed by Governor E S L Narasimhan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and some ministers. Kovind is on his first visit to Andhra Pradesh after being sworn in as the 14th president in July. The president later drove to Tiruchanur near here where he offered prayers at the Goddess Sri Padmavathi temple. The governor and chief minister accompanied him.

On his arrival at the temple, the president was given a ceremonial traditional reception by the priests and temple management. Afterwards, the president inaugurated a Rs 140 crore newly built 700-bed hospital attached to the Sri Padmavathi Medical college for Women situated on the TTD run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences here. Later, he also laid the foundation stone for the B R Ambedkar Skill Training Academy at Kothapalem village, 20 km from here.

He also gave away sanction letters amounting to about Rs 100 crore to as many as 431 beneficiaries of ‘Stand-Up India’ programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and women. Before he left for Tirumala Hills, the state government felicitated the president at a civic reception at the Sri Venkateswara Arts College. The governor, chief minister, members of his cabinet, besides MPS and MLAs were also present.

A thick security blanket was thrown over Tirumala, Tirupati and Renigunta in view of his visit. Before visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple, the president would offer prayers at the Varaha Swamy temple situated on the north-west bank of a holy tank close to the ancient shrine, temple sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App