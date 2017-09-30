President Kovind appoints new Governors, Banwarilal Purohit made TN Governor

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed five new Governors for the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya. A statement from the President’s office said the appointments will come into effect from the date the incumbents assume charge of the new posts.

Here are the names:

– Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. The 78-year-old was a Commander of NSG (Black Cat Commandos) and was instrumental in the successful rescue operation during the Indian Airlines plane hijacking at Amritsar in 1993. He has served in the China war of 1962, Bangladesh liberation operations in 1971, and in LTTE operations in Sri Lanka in 1987-88. He also volunteered for the Kargil war after retirement.

– Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Bihar. Malik held the profile of MoS, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism brief period – almost six months – in 1990. The 71-year-old was twice a member of the Rajya Sabha and once of the Lok Sabha. He was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during the mid to late ’70s.

– Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Purohit, who was the Governor of Assam till now, will be replacing Ch Vidyasagar Rao in his capacity as the state’s Governor. Given the turmoil within the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, the Governor’s role becomes all the more crucial. Purohit is a veteran political leader from Vidarbha.

– Prof Jagdish Mukhi as the Governor of Assam. Previously the Governor of Andaman & Nicabar islands, Mukhi previously held various profiles in the Delhi Government such as Finance, Plannes, Excise & Taxation and Higher Education. In the Delhi Assembly, he led the Opposition for almost 10 ten years.

– Ganga Prasad as the Governor of Meghalaya. Prasad was an MLC in Bihar for 18 years. He led the Opposition as an MLC for five of those years.

– Devendra Kumar Joshi as the Lt. Governor of Andaman & Nicobar islands. Joshi served as Chief of Naval Staff from August 2012 to February 2014. From 1996-99, he held the position of Defence Adviser at the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

(With ANI inputs)

