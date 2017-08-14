President Ram Nath Kovind bats for people-govt partnership to achieve goals of ‘New India’

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Nation on the eve of 71st Independence Day, in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Nation on the eve of 71st Independence Day, in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo)

On the eve of 71st Independence Day, newly-elected President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday advocated a strong partnership between citizens and the government in order to create a “New India” by 2022 that is a “compassionate society” and includes the “humanist component integral to the nation’s DNA”. President Kovind also stated New India would comprise of obvious parameters–like a house for every family, power on demand, better roads and telecom, a modern railway network, rapid and sustained growth.

“And yet there is more. New India must include that integral humanist component that is in our DNA, and which has defined our country and our civilisation. New India must be a society rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate society,” said Kovind in his maiden address to the nation.

“I am confident that a strong partnership between citizens and the government will allow us to meet the goals of New India,” the President added.

Remembering the role of leaders of Independence struggle including Jawaharlal Nehru, Kovind urged people to draw inspiration from freedom fighters and stressed on the need to invoke the same spirit for nation building.

“The stress on the moral basis of policy and action, belief in unity and discipline, faith in a synthesis of heritage and science, and promotion of the rule of law and of education – all of it is located in a partnership between citizen and government,” Kovind said, adding that partnership between citizens and the government remains crucial to the success of several flagship announcements of the Narendra Modi-led government such as voluntarily giving up LPG subsidy, demonetisation, introduction of GST and schemes like ‘Swachh Bharat’ among others.

President Kovind also expressed his pleasure at the smooth transition of GST. “I am happy that the transition to the GST system has been smooth. It should be a matter of pride for all of us that the taxes we pay are used for nation building–to help the poor and the marginalised, to build rural and urban infrastructure, and to strengthen our border defences,” he said.

He also hailed “immense patience and understanding” of the citizens in the days following demonetisation and “whole-hearted support” in the battle against corruption and black money. “Demonetisation has boosted our efforts to build an honest society. We must sustain this spirit and this momentum,” he said.

The President called upon people to help at least one child other than their own get educated by enrolling in school, paying their fees and buying them books.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd