President Pranab Mukherjee’s final address to the nation: LIVE Updates

President Pranab Mukherjee will address the nation on Monday on the eve of demitting officce. He will be succeeded by the President-elect Ram Nath Kovind, who will be swearing-in on Tuesday in New Delhi.

In a grand ceremony on Sunday at the Central Hall, President Mukherjee extended his gratitude to the Parliament for ‘creating’ him. Earlier on Saturday, President Mukherjee attended a farewell dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister hosted the ceremony at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, where president-elect Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, senior ministers and Opposition leaders were also present.

The president, who is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was also given a farewell by the chiefs of the armed forces. The function was held at the Manekshaw Centre.

7.32 PM: My temple has been the Parliament of India, my passion has been the service of the people

7.30 PM: President Pranab Mukherjee wishes best wishes to Ram Nath Kovind

