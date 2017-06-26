President Pranab Mukherjee wishes the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Source: PTI) President Pranab Mukherjee. (Source: PTI)

President Pranab Mukherjee extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He wished Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad, hoping that the festival may strengthen an unflinching faith in unity and bring about peace. He tweeted, “Greetings to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers & sisters, in India & abroad on Idu’l Fitr.” He also said, “May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the Holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid and hailed the diversity of the nation. He tweeted, “Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society.” “Let’s take inspiration from these auspicious festival and spread happiness everywhere to take the country forward,” he said through his monthly radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the people of Kashmir. Calling for an end to violence in Jammu and Kashmir, he tweeted, “I wish our brothers, sisters and dear kids of Kashmir a very happy Eid from the bottom of my heart. I firmly believe that this festival that celebrates humanity & goodness will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd