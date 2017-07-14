President Pranab Mukherjee visits his former Lok Sabha constituency

Murshidabad: President Pranab Mukherjee during the inauguration of the 7th Edition of KKM Memorial Gold Cup- Rural Football Tournament-2017 at Jangipur, Murshidabad, West Bengal on Friday. (PTI Photo / RB) Murshidabad: President Pranab Mukherjee during the inauguration of the 7th Edition of KKM Memorial Gold Cup- Rural Football Tournament-2017 at Jangipur, Murshidabad, West Bengal on Friday. (PTI Photo / RB)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday visited his former Lok Sabha constituency as part of his two-day tour of west Bengal, perhaps the last time as the head of the state. Mukherjee, who will demit office in less than two weeks on July 24, made his debut as a Lok Sabha member from Jangipur in 2004. His son Abhijit Mukherjee won the Jangipur constituency twice after his father became the president in 2012.

During the first day of his tour, the president also visited his house located on a narrow road which criss crosses through paddy fields. The arrival of the first citizen triggered curiosity among locals who had line up on the road to catch a glimpse of the president on their smart phones. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the Satya Bharti School at Kanidighi.

The president will distribute LPG connections at Jangipur bhawan on Saturday. He will also address an ex-servicemen rally at Nabagram Military Station before returning to Delhi. Mukherjee, an avid history student and a teacher, entered political life in 1969 as a Rajya Sabha member.

