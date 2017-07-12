President Pranab Mukherjee to go ‘home’ for two days

President Pranab Mukherjee President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee heads to West Bengal for a brief two-day visit on Friday for what could be his last visit to his home state as India’s first citizen, officials said on Wednesday. Mukherjee, who demits office in less than two weeks on July 25, will stay for a night in Jangipur, from where he made his debut as a Lok Sabha member in 2004.

The president will inaugurate a rural football tournament and distribute LPG connections, officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan said. His son Abhijit Mukherjee won the Jangipur constituency twice after his father became president in 2012.

The president will also inaugurate the Satya Bharti School-Kanidighi on Friday and attend a function at Military Station in Nabogram before returning, the officials said.

Mukherjee, an avid history student and a teacher, entered political life in 1969 as a Rajya Sabha member. He won his first Lok Sabha election in 2004 from Jangipur and then again in 2009 from the same constituency.

