President Pranab Mukherjee to deliver Ramnath Goenka lecture on Thursday

President Pranab Mukherjee.

President Pranab Mukherjee will deliver The Second Ramnath Goenka Lecture in New Delhi on Thursday.

A lecture series started last year by The Express Group and dedicated to its founder in the 25th year of his passing, The Ramnath Goenka Lecture, in the spirit of the founder and the newspaper, aims to enrich and shape public discourse through the power of ideas.

Mukherjee, who took over as President in July 2012, has changed Rashtrapati Bhawan during his five-year tenure, throwing open its doors to authors, artistes and innovators while ensuring that the rich heritage of the President’s abode is well-preserved for posterity.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan campus now boasts a museum recounting the making of the republic, the men and the women who contributed to it. For the first time since the 1980s, it has also thrown open its Guest Wing for visiting heads of state.

The First Ramnath Goenka Lecture was delivered on March 12, 2016 by Raghuram Rajan, the then Governor of Reserve Bank of India. In his speech on “India in the global economy”, delivered at a time when there was an ongoing debate on whether India should spend more to arrest the slowdown at the risk of breaching the fiscal ceiling mandated by law, Rajan had advised caution. The way to spurring growth, he said, wasn’t by overspending but by staying the course on macro-economic management.

