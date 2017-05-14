Latest News
  • President Pranab Mukherjee to deliver lecture on ex VP Bhairosingh Shekhawat tomorrow

The general administration department, the district and police administrations reviewed preparation for the President's visit.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published:May 14, 2017 5:46 pm
President Pranab Mukherjee. 

President Pranab Mukherjee will be in Jaipur on Monday to deliver a lecture on former vice president Bhairosingh Shekhawat. Mukherjee, who will reach here in afternoon, will also confer the Bhairosingh Shekhawat lifetime achievement award to Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling for his contribution to the society, a release said. Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, his Punjab counterpart V P Singh Badnor, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot will also attend the programme at the Birla auditorium at Jaipur, the release said.

