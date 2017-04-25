President Pranab Mukherjee to attend Osmania University’s centenary celebration

President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI Photo/File) President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI Photo/File)

President Pranab Mukherjee will be in Hyderabad on Wednesday to attend the Osmania University’s centenary celebrations and the first convocation of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also be present at the events. According to a communication from the city police, traffic restrictions will be imposed on some routes of the city where the president’s convoy is expected to move. “Security will be tightened at the venues of the two events (Osmania University and Gachibowli). Traffic will also be diverted on some of the routes to facilitate the movement of the president,” a police official said.

Osmania University (OU), one of the oldest educational institutions in the country, is all set to host its three-day centenary celebrations beginning tomorrow. The president will be attending the event as chief guest on the first day. Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MIM chief and Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi are among the prominent alumni of the university.

The OU in a statement issued last night had appealed to the student community and other stakeholders to cooperate with the university administration for the smooth conduct of the celebrations. “Any attempt to disrupt the programmes would be viewed seriously and would result in appropriate disciplinary action against the concerned including rustication, if necessary,” the registrar of Osmania University said.

“It is my earnest appeal to the student community and all others to cooperate and be with the university administration in making the event a grand success,” he said. Mukherjee will also attend the first convocation of the EFLU, a Central university, tomorrow evening.

