President Pranab Mukherjee says got ‘immense love’ from political colleagues, people

Approaching the end of his tenure in Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said he got “immense love” from political colleagues and people of the country during his long career in public life. Mukherjee will complete his five-year term on July 24. Addressing an event, the president said during his long career in public life — as a minister, Member of Parliament and as president, he received immense love from political colleagues, Parliamentarians and people of the country, according to an official release.

He was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition of art works at Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata and received first copies of two coffee table books ‘Images and Impressions – Profile and Persona of Pranab Mukherjee’ and ‘Pranab Mukherjee 100 Frames’ from West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi who formally released these books.

Mukherjee was on a two-day tour to Kolkata, perhaps his last as president, since Thursday. “This may be my last visit to Kolkata in my capacity as the president of the Republic of India,” he said on Thursday while addressing the gathering at a programme.

