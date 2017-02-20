President Pranab Mukherjee returns bill on time-bound delivery of services, seeks clarity

President Pranab Mukherjee has returned a Delhi Assembly-cleared amendment Bill on time-bound delivery of services, seeking clarification on some issues. “The President has returned the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Bill, seeking clarification on some issues,” Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The Bill, passed by the Assembly in November 2015, proposes that salaries of babus be automatically deducted in cases of delay in delivery of government services.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had described the passage of the Bill as a “huge victory” in the fight against corruption.

According to the AAP government, the amendments seek to rectify the current Act which has put the “entire onus” of getting compensation, fixing the responsibility for delayed services on the citizen.