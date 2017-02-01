President Pranab Mukherjee praises note ban, surgical strikes

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

Describing the surgical strikes carried out by the Army across the LoC last year as a decisive step taken by the government, President Pranab Mukherjee Tuesday said that it was a fitting reply to repeated incursions. He also favoured a constructive debate on simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and assemblies during his speech.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“My government has taken decisive steps to give a fitting reply to the repeated incursions on our territorial sovereignty,” the President said while addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, marking the beginning of the Budget Session of Parliament.

“We are proud of the exemplary courage and valour displayed by our defence personnel and owe a debt of gratitude to them,” he added referring to the September 29 operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling party members thumped their desks as the President mentioned the surgical strikes.

“Terrorism poses a serious danger to the global community,” Mukherjee said, adding, “My government is committed to combating terrorism and to ensure that the perpetrators of such acts are brought to justice.”

Mukherjee also spoke about demonetisation and described it as a measure aimed at countering “evils of black-money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terror financing”.

“My government welcomes a constructive debate on simultaneous conduct of elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies,” he said, observing, “Funding of elections to eradicate misuse of money power also needs to be debated.”

He said India had been “widely acclaimed as a bright spot in the global economy at a time when the global growth has been slow”.

The President pointed out that the rate of inflation, the balance of payments, the current account deficit and the fiscal deficit had been consistently reduced since 2014. Mukherjee said the country’s macro economic fundamentals were “strong, creating a platform for sustained high growth”.

Opposition and ruling coalition members jointly applauded when the President referred to the performance of women athletes at the Rio Olympics and the induction of women fighter pilots by the Indian Air Force.

The ceremony, however, was not without aberrations. The acoustic system conked twice while the Presidential address was on. Several seats remained unoccupied, obviously due to members’ preoccupation with assembly polls in five states. There was a commotion when Tiruchi Siva of the DMK started shouting to raise the issue of suicides by farmers in Tamil Nadu soon after Mukherjee finished his speech.

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav began leaving the Central Hall when Vice-President Hamid Ansari was reading the first and last paragraphs of the Hindi version of the President’s address. Yadav could be seen walking even while the National Anthem was being played.