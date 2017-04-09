President Pranab Mukherjee makes passionate appeal to citizens to go cashless

President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI/File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI/File Photo)

The Centre on Sunday received a boost from President Pranab Mukherjee who passionately called on the nation to extend support to the mission of cashless India.

He stated that all efforts of the Government will achieve their end only if people were to adopt them pro-actively.

The President was speaking on the occasion of the 100th mega draw of lots for Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The President further notes that India is on the cusp of a digital revolution, adding that more than one billion Indians have a unique identity number with a biometric identifier which is unique in its own way.

“Even countries which are technologically far more advanced than India with comparatively much smaller size population do not have such a system in place,” he said.

President Mukherjee also complemented the Government on its bold initiatives for promoting the culture of digital payment in the country, and said that it was in line with such bold initiatives that the Parliament made a new beginning in Financial Management through passage of Annual Budget by March 31, 2017.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now