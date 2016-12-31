President Pranab Mukherjee leaves for Delhi after his annual southern sojourn

President Pranab Mukherjee. President Pranab Mukherjee.

President Pranab Mukherjee left for the national capital from on Friday after his 10-day annual southern sojourn. Governor ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues, besides Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and other senior officials were present at the Hakimpet Airforce station to see him off. Mukherjee stayed at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, the erstwhile Nizam palace built in 1860, spread across sprawling 90 acres, and now serves as a presidential retreat.

Watch What Else Is Making News

During his stay, he had attended convocation at the Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad; addressed centenary celebrations of Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The President also participated in various programmes in Karnataka and Kerala. He visited the famous Balaji Temple in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. An ‘At Home’ reception was also hosted at the Rashtrapati Nilayam for senior dignitaries, ministers, officials and journalists yesterday.