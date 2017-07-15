President Pranab Mukherjee lauds former servicemen

President of India Pranab Mukherjee (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) President of India Pranab Mukherjee (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

In his last interaction with ex-servicemen as supreme commander of the armed forces, President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday lauded their contribution to society after their retirement. Addressing ex-servicemen at the newly-built army base here which will be manned by the Army Aviation, Mukherjee said the military veterans carry discipline and organisational capacity in whatever field they venture into.

He also honoured ‘Veer Naris’ – widows of soldiers who laid down their lives in battle, on the occasion. He felicitated six ‘Veer Naris’ and two battle casualties – soldiers critically injured in war. The president expressed his reverence for the ‘Veer Naris’ and said though their loss could never be replaced, the government would continue to look after them.

He expressed happiness at getting this one last chance to meet the jawans, Veer Naris and ex-servicemen of the region prior to demitting office. “After 10 days, my tenure as president will end. I am happy that I got this last chance to meet the ex-servicemen,” he said.

This was the first ex-servicemen’s rally at Nabagram Military Station, organised by the Brahmastra Corps of the Army’s Eastern Command and was attended by more than 2,000 veterans and Veer Naris from Murshidabad.

Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, thanked Mukherjee and Member of Parliament Abhijeet Mukherjee for making available 250 acres of land. He said once the military station is completed it will also aid development in neighbouring areas. Lt Gen Bakshi said the station after completion will also start recruitment rallies bringing new employment opportunities.

