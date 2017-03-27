Latest News
  • President Pranab Mukherjee extends greetings on Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi

President Pranab Mukherjee extends greetings on Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi

“On the happy occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I convey warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens,” said President Mukherjee

By: ANI | New Delhi | Updated: March 27, 2017 1:26 pm
India-Bangladesh, Pranab Mukherjee on India-Bangladesh relations, India-Bangladesh ties, India-Bangladesh relations, indian express news President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI/File Photo)

Extending his greetings on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said these auspicious festivals mark the onset of spring and promise fresh beginnings of growth, prosperity and well-being.

“On the happy occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I convey warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens,” President Mukherjee said.

The President said let the spirit of joy and happiness signified by these festivals pervade the heart of every Indian.

“Let tolerance and mutual amity flourish amongst our people. May these festivals spread peace and friendship, inspiring our citizens to re-dedicate themselves to the service of motherland,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 27: Latest News