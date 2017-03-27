President Pranab Mukherjee extends greetings on Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi

President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI/File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI/File Photo)

Extending his greetings on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said these auspicious festivals mark the onset of spring and promise fresh beginnings of growth, prosperity and well-being.

“On the happy occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I convey warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens,” President Mukherjee said.

The President said let the spirit of joy and happiness signified by these festivals pervade the heart of every Indian.

“Let tolerance and mutual amity flourish amongst our people. May these festivals spread peace and friendship, inspiring our citizens to re-dedicate themselves to the service of motherland,” he added.

