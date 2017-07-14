Presidential convoy clears way for ambulance in West Bengal

President Pranab Mukherjee President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee’s motorcade on Friday cleared the way for an ambulance on National Highway 34 in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The incident happened when Mukherjee was going to Kanidighi, about 25 km from the MDI helipad in Murshidabad, to inaugurate a school, officials said.

After some time, officials in the tail car, the last car in the 20-vehicle cavalcade, heard the siren of an ambulance. Wasting no time, the presidential motorcade gave way so the ambulance could pass through, they said. It was not immediately clear who was inside the ambulance. Mukherjee on Friday began a two-day tour of West Bengal, his last to his home state as president.

