President Pranab Mukherjee congratulates ISRO for successful launch of PLSV-C37, carrying 104 satellites

President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful launch into space of PSLV – C37, carrying a record 104 satellites.

“I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your team at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch into space of PSLV – C37, carrying a record 104 satellites,”said the President in a message to Shri A.S. Kiran Kumar, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO.

“Kindly convey my greetings to the members of your team of scientists, engineers, technologists and all others associated with this great mission. I urge ISRO to continue to strive for the progress of our space capabilities. I wish all your future endeavours great success, ” he said

Marking this historic event, the President said that the day will go down as a landmark in the history of India’s space progaramme. The nation is proud of this significant achievement and it has yet again demonstrated India’s increasing space capabilities, he added.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully launched the PSLV-37 rocket which put in to orbit a record 104 satellites from seven countries. Last June, ISRO sent up 20 satellites in one go, its personal best. Earlier, the Russian Space Agency had launched 37 satellites in one go. It is using the same rocket this time — the XL version of the popular Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), to push the boundaries of efficiency and effectiveness in space launches.

