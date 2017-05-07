President Pranab Mukherjee condoles Justice Leila Seth’s demise

File photo of Justice Leila Seth the first woman judge of Delhi High Court who passed away in her home in Noida on Saturday. PTI Photo File photo of Justice Leila Seth the first woman judge of Delhi High Court who passed away in her home in Noida on Saturday. PTI Photo

President Pranab Mukherjee today condoled the passing away of Justice Leila Seth, stating that she will remain an inspiration for all members of the legal fraternity, especially women. Seth (86), mother of famous author Vikram Seth, died on Friday.

“Justice Leila Seth was an eminent jurist and made immense contribution to the development of jurisprudence. She will remain an inspiration for all members of legal fraternity, especially women.

“Kindly accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to other members of your family. I pray to the Almighty to give you and your family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” Mukherjee said in a message to her husband, Prem Nath Seth.

Justice Leila Seth was the first woman Judge of Delhi High Court and the first woman Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, in a condolence message to Justice Leila Seth’s family, conveyed his sadness at her passing away.

Recalling his long association with Seth when he was working as director of India International Centre, he said besides being an eminent jurist, “Justice Seth was seriously concerned about the problems facing the country and had made invaluable contribution in helping him to organise meaningful debates and discussions at the centre for many years, even after she had ceased to be an elected trustee of the institute.” He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now