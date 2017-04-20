President Pranab Mukherjee condoles journalist Nora Chopra’s death

“My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of senior journalist and columnist, Smt. Nora Chopra,” the President tweeted. (Source: PTI) “My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of senior journalist and columnist, Smt. Nora Chopra,” the President tweeted. (Source: PTI)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran journalist Nora Chopra.

Chopra, a veteran journalist, who has worked with several organisations died on Thursday. Even though she was ailing for some time, she was active till on Wednesday.

She was 64.

“In Smt. Nora Chopra’s death, the nation has lost a veteran journalist who inspired many others.

“My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of senior journalist and columnist, Smt. Nora Chopra,” the President tweeted.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and Congress President Sonia Gandhi also condoled her demise.

“Saddened by the demise of Nora Chopra. Have known her for the last 20 years. May her soul RIP. My condolences to her family and friends,” Naidu said on Twitter.

Remembering Chopra as a remarkable journalist, Gandhi expressed solidarity with her family and friends and prayed for the departed soul.

In-charge of the Congress’ communications department, Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “My tribute to veteran journalist Smt Nora Chopra. So passionate and committed she would attend PC on wheelchair. Remarkable woman, May her soul RIP.”

