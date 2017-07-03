President Pranab Mukherjee clears ordinance allowing ‘Kambala’, Yeddyurappa welcomes decision

Kambala contest generally takes place between two pairs of buffaloes, where each pair race in wet rice fields controlled by farmers. (Picture via Wikimedia Commons) Kambala contest generally takes place between two pairs of buffaloes, where each pair race in wet rice fields controlled by farmers. (Picture via Wikimedia Commons)

Ahead of his departure from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday approved promulgation of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, allowing to conduct ‘kambala’, an annual buffalo race organised in Karnataka, reported news agency ANI. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka B. S. Yeddyurappa, after learning about the move, welcomed the decision.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice in June had cleared the bill and sent it to the President for his approval. On February 13, Karnataka state government passed the Bill to exempt kambala from the ambit of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Kambala was banned in 2016 after PETA approached the Karnataka High Court, citing animal cruelty. The high court had earlier stayed this event in view of the apex court’s verdict on jallikattu.

The Ordinance undersigned by Under Secretary of the Government of India, dated July 3, 2017, reads: “In pursuance of the proviso to Clause (1) of the article 213 of the Constitution of India, the President of India hereby approves the promulgation of “The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Ordinance, 2017″ by the Governor of Karnataka.”

Kambala is an annual buffalo race held between November and March by the farming community in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

